iGaming Ontario (iGO) launched the new market for internet gaming (igaming) in the province today.

Players in Ontario can now play internet casino games and place sports bets on sites offered by igaming companies (called operators) that are fully registered and approved.



The province says that operators who have successfully been registered by the AGCO and have executed an Operating Agreement with iGO have met rigorous standards of game integrity, fairness, player protections, and social responsibility. Players should look for the iGO logo on an operator’s site.

“This is a monumental day that establishes Ontario as an international leader in online gaming,” said Martha Otton, iGaming Ontario’s Executive Director. “After years of anticipation culminating in historic legislation followed by months of hard work by all stakeholders, we have reached today’s launch of a legal internet gaming market out from under its previous grey market standing.”

The internet gaming sites going live in the legal market as of today are:

888casino.ca, 888poker.ca, 888sport.ca

on.Bet365.ca

Casino.on.BetMGM.ca, Poker.on.BetMGM.ca, Sports.on.BetMGM.ca

BetRivers.ca

Sportsbook.Caesars.com

Coolbet.ca

FanDuel.com/Canada

LeoVegas.com

PointsBet.ca

Rivalry.com

RoyalPanda.com

theScore.bet

on.Unibet.ca

The province has promised players “even more of the world-class online games they love in the weeks and months to come”.

Ontario’s legal iGaming market, said to be the first of its kind in Canada, is the result of a partnership between the Ontario Government and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

More information about internet gaming, including a real-time directory of sites that have met the requirements to join the Ontario market, is available at www.iGamingOntario.ca.