SOUTH ASIA

Internet in Pakistan suspended for indefinite period

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday said that internet services across the country will remain suspended for an indefinite period.

The authority confirmed that the decision to block mobile broadband services was taken on the directives of the Ministry of Interior, Geo News reported.

On Tuesday, the services were shutdown as protests erupted after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s was arrested from the Islamabad High Court premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Moreover, major social media sites including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are also reportedly down for many users in Pakistan as they are unable to access these platforms since Tuesday, Geo News reported.

Videos of violent protests were shared widely on social media platforms after unrest flared up following the former Prime Minister’s arrest, after which mobile broadband services were blocked.

A PTA spokesperson had said that the regulatory authority was also receiving reports of social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, being down.

However, these reports could not be confirmed, she added.

Sources told Geo News that “unwarranted” clips of the protests were shared on social media after which various platforms started experiencing disruptions around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, causing problems for citizens.

“Not much works without the internet in today’s day and age and although I am no longer a working professional, tuning into the TV to follow the news on such a politically charged day is second nature to me. But I had an error message greet me because even my television channel subscription is tied to my internet services,” Sameen Daud Khan, a researcher who worked on Pakistan internet, said.

20230510-142402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Air rescue efforts from Af named ‘Op Devi Shakti’

    10 terrorists killed in Pak military operation

    Pak journalist says he was tortured on orders of Imran Khan

    Hunt underway for leader of Al Qaeda-affiliated group in B’desh