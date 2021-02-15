Internet access in Myanmar is returning to normal after a full-blown connection snap amid ongoing protests in the country against the military takeover, traffic tracker NetBlocks reported on Monday.

“Internet connectivity is being restored in #Myanmar from 9 am local time; network data show national connectivity rising to ordinary levels after information blackout; social media still restricted for most users; incident duration 8 hours,” Sputnik news reported citing NetBlocks.

On Sunday, the watchdog confirmed that a “near-total Internet shutdown” was in effect in the country starting 1 a.m. local time (18.30 GMT on Saturday) following “state-ordered information blackout,” with national connectivity down to 14 per cent of normal levels.

On February 1, the Myanmar military seized power hours before the new parliament was due to hold its inaugural session.

Myanmar’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested alongside other senior officials, after the military accused her party of rigging the November elections.

Protests have since broken out nationwide to demanding restoration of the civilian government.

–IANS

int/pgh