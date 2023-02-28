Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended internet services in Bharatpur district for 48 hours to maintain peace and order in wake of the murder of two local men, Nasir and Junaid, whose charred bodies were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani a few days back.

As per police officials, false, misleading and inflammatory material is being shared continuously on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and other social media platforms regarding the incident due to which the internet has been suspended for 48 hours.

Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma has issued the order, suspending all 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services (except broadband and lease lines) for 48 hours from 11 a.m. on Tuesday to 11 a.m. on March 2 to maintain peace in three tehsils of Bharatpur – Kaman, Pahari, and Sikri.

