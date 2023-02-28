INDIA

Internet services suspended in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended internet services in Bharatpur district for 48 hours to maintain peace and order in wake of the murder of two local men, Nasir and Junaid, whose charred bodies were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani a few days back.

As per police officials, false, misleading and inflammatory material is being shared continuously on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and other social media platforms regarding the incident due to which the internet has been suspended for 48 hours.

Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma has issued the order, suspending all 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services (except broadband and lease lines) for 48 hours from 11 a.m. on Tuesday to 11 a.m. on March 2 to maintain peace in three tehsils of Bharatpur – Kaman, Pahari, and Sikri.

20230228-222202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Volatility to continue in truncated week

    Mumbai police nab drunk for giving threats to blow up Hotel...

    Muslim votes are being ‘chewed like chewing gum’, says Mukhtar Abbas...

    Obtain residents’ informed consent before conducting Aadhaar authentication: UIDAI