The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea questioning the imposition of three-day Internet shutdown in Rajasthan to prevent cheating in competitive exams.

The plea claimed the Internet shutdown affected judicial work.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice

D.Y. Chandrachud and sought compliance of the guidelines laid down in Anuradha Bhasin case by apex court in connection with internet shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PIL filed by advocate Chhaya Rani has made the Centre and all state governments as parties.

Tiwari submitted that for three days, the internet was shut down in Rajasthan and it has been happening in other states as well and sought listing of the matter on March 3.

The bench, also comprising justice P.S. Narasimha said it would take up the matter on reopening after Holi break.

The plea said: “The usage of the Internet has increased multi fold in our country wherein through this medium of communication, a lot of professionals are earning its day-to-day amenities. Under the light of COVID-19, a lot of individuals, including professionals and freelancers, are working through the internet. The judiciary of our country is also working in a hybrid manner and mostly through video conferencing”.

In view of Rajasthan Entrance Examination Test 2023 (REET), the orders were issued for complete internet shutdown last month.

The plea contended that online filings, submissions of documents are done virtually and the access to justice for relief seekers is also dented by the actions of the concerned authorities. “Therefore, through this internet shutdown, the right to practise profession and the access to justice encompassed under Article 19(1) (g) and Article 21 of the Constitution is seriously infringed,” it added.

In the case of Rajasthan, the Divisional Commissioner passed the orders under Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules), 2017, citing probability of cheating and malpractice during the examination.

