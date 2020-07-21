Internet star CarryMinati donates for flood-hit Assam, Bihar

Internet sensation CarryMinati has raised over Rs 11 lakh for the flood-ravaged states of Assam and Bihar.

Of the amount, Rs 1 lakh is his personal contribution. The donations will be given to the Assam and Bihar Chief Minister Relief Funds in equal proportion.

Assam & Bihar needs us! Join my charity stream & show your support 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JdzGmWAgzF — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 19, 2020

“This idea came up in conjunction with my business manager and cousin Deepak Char. The audience has shown their support and love by contributing Rs 10,31,137 and I decided to add Rs 1,00,000 to this amount as my personal contribution,” said CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar.