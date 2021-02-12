In a major breakthrough, the Madhya Pradesh forest officials have arrested an interstate forest smuggler involved in several illegal trades across various states.

The accused identified as Gokul Vishnoi is a resident of Kankaria in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajnish Kumar Singh, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), MP, said: “Vishnoi was nabbed in a joint operation by the Special Task Strike Force (Wildlife) and Special Task Force (STF).”

Singh added that the forest smuggler was wanted in multiple cases including illegal harvesting, trade and poaching while his entry has been restricted to the state capital by the District Magistrate

Vishnoi was also involved in illegal trade of Sagwan (Teak Wood) from the forests of Betul, Khandwa, Dewas, Ujjain, Sehore and Harda districts.

