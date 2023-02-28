LIFESTYLE

Int’l arrivals to Vietnam surge in Feb on air traffic recovery

NewsWire
0
0

Vietnam saw 933,000 international arrivals in February, surging 31.6 times compared to the same period last year, the country’s General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Tuesday.

The surge in tourists is due mainly to the country’s full reopening to foreign visitors and the resumption of international commercial flights, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the period, foreign arrivals to Vietnam by air accounted for 89.6 per cent of the total, followed by road with 9.6 per cent and sea routes with 0.8 per cent, respectively.

Most of the arrivals were from Asia with around 74 per cent, the data showed.

Foreign arrivals to the country in the first two months of this year increased to 1.8 million, or a 36.6-fold jump from the same period in 2022, but still below 60 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels in 2019, said the GSO.

As global airline traffic is on the way to full recovery, the country’s air passenger traffic jumped to nearly 20 million in the January-February period, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said, with 22 civil airports handling 4.7 million international passengers and 14.8 million domestic passengers.

About 3.7 million international tourists arrived in 2022 and Vietnam is targeting foreign arrivals of 8 million in 2023, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

20230228-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two NCR districts fight dengue only on paper, ground reality starkly...

    Delhi restaurant denies woman entry for wearing Saree

    Raj to get a tourist circuit covering places linked with Maharana...

    FAO steps up emergency cash transfers for drought-hit Somalis