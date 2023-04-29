LIFESTYLEWORLD

Int’l community calls for Sudanese warring factions to respect ceasefire

The Trilateral Mechanism on Sudan, which brings together the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and the UN, have called for the full implementation of the ceasefire in Sudan.

Members of the Trilateral Mechanism made the call in a joint statement along with the Quad on Sudan that brings together Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US, according to a joint statement issued on Friday.

“Members of the Trilateral Mechanism and the Quad welcome the announcement by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to extend the current ceasefire for an additional 72 hours and call for its full implementation,” the statement said.

They also welcomed the readiness of the two Sudanese warring factions to engage in dialogue toward establishing a more durable cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access, Xinhua news agency reported.

This initial phase of diplomacy to establish a process to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements will contribute to action on the development of a de-escalation plan as outlined in the April 20 African Union release, the statement says.

Since mid-April, Sudan has been mired in military clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF following days of tension between the once-allied leaders of both sides.

The country has been suffering a political crisis since the Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in October 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council as well as the government.

