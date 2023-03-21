WORLD

Int’l donors pledge $7.5bn for quake-hit Turkey, Syria

A total of 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) were pledged by the international community for Turkey and Syria where devastating earthquakes earlier this month killed more than 57,300 people.

The “Together for the people of Turkey and Syria” conference was hosted by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Over 60 delegations met in Brussels to mobilise support for the people affected by the massive March 6 earthquakes.

A total of 6.05 billion euros will be provided in the form of grants and loans for Turkey, and 950 million euros in grants for Syria, the European Commission said.

More than 50 per cent of the grants (3.6 billion euros) will come from the European Commission and European Union Member States, as well as the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

“Today is a very good day for international solidarity,” von der Leyen said after the event.

“We have shown to the people in Turkey and Syria that we are supporting those in need. Together we have exceeded expectations with pledges worth 7 billion euros.

“We will continue to work together to support those affected by the earthquakes… We now need to support the survivors to rebuild their lives. I invite all nations to contribute,” she added.

