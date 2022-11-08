INDIAWORLD

Int’l Drought Resilience Alliance launched at COP27

NewsWire
0
0

At the initiative of Senegalese President Macky Sall and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, leaders from over 25 countries and 20 organisations launched the International Drought Resilience Alliance to accelerate action and help countries to be better prepared for future droughts.

In the declaration made on the sidelines of the Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference that opened on Monday, leaders from all sectors pledged to drive change in how the world tackles the growing drought risks: moving from emergency response to building long-term resilience, an official statement issued by the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) said.

Sanchez and Sall rallied world leaders to create the Alliance as “a specific solution for the UN” to the impacts of climate change.

In a joint communication, the two leaders declared: “We are only as resilient to climate change as our land is. Building resilience to drought disasters is the way to secure the gains we make on each sustainable development goal, particularly for the most vulnerable people.

“The mission of the alliance is to give political impetus to make the land’s resilience to drought and climate change a reality by 2030.”

Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the UNCCD, said: “We are in a race for drought resilience and it’s a race we can win. Drought is a natural hazard but does not have to lead to human disaster. The solutions are available, and we can create a drought resilient world by increasing our ambition, harnessing the political will, and joining forces to act together.”

According to the statement, the Alliance will be bolstered by new political commitments, including a 5 million euro seed fund announced by Spain and catalyse a process to mobilize more resources for this agenda, and a commitment made by Kenyan President William Ruto to plant 5 billion trees in the next 5 years, and 10 billion trees in 10 years.

The Alliance called on leaders to make drought resilience a priority in national development and cooperation, including deepening the engagement of stakeholders, such as the private sector, in work on drought resilience.

Among the key objectives is promoting the consolidation of regional initiatives to fast-track sharing of innovation, technology transfer and mobilisation of resources.

The Alliance will also collaborate with other platforms, including the initiative launched by the UnN Secretary-General and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to achieve universal coverage of early warning systems and regional initiatives to reap the maximum benefits of working together on drought resilience.

20221108-110601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asha, a beacon of hope for fellow rescued elephants, dies at...

    SRH pacer Umran Malik enthralls fans with another 150-kmph thunderbolt

    Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on...

    Akshay Kumar on his sister Alka: She is much better than...