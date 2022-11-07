BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Int’l handicraft expo in Jodhpur from March 20-23 next year

NewsWire
0
0

At a meeting held for organising the first of its kind international handicraft expo in Jodhpur on Monday, it has been decided that the event will be organised from March 20-23 next year at the Trade Facilitation Centre, EPCH, in Jodhpur, said S.L. Paliwal, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Jodhpur.

The expo will be called ‘Rajasthan International Expo’ and the products to be showcased will include the handicrafts manufactured in Jodhpur, furniture, agro processing related products, stone processing products, textiles, engineering products, steel utensils etc.

Foreign buyers will be invited to this fair by the Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC), which will connect with the Indian embassies and high commissioners in Europe, America, Central Asia and Australia.

Industrialists and exporters were called at the meeting for suggestions and feedback.

Sunil Parihar, independent director of Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), said, “The tradition of organising international expo started in Jodhpur and hence people will contribute with heart and soul to make it successful.”

20221107-231203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine to provide more financial aid to private sector

    ‘For durable recovery’: RBI’s MPC retains rates, accommodative stance

    RS bids farewell to 3 retiring members

    India, UAE sign CEPA to enhance bilateral trade volumes to $100...