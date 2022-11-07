At a meeting held for organising the first of its kind international handicraft expo in Jodhpur on Monday, it has been decided that the event will be organised from March 20-23 next year at the Trade Facilitation Centre, EPCH, in Jodhpur, said S.L. Paliwal, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Jodhpur.

The expo will be called ‘Rajasthan International Expo’ and the products to be showcased will include the handicrafts manufactured in Jodhpur, furniture, agro processing related products, stone processing products, textiles, engineering products, steel utensils etc.

Foreign buyers will be invited to this fair by the Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC), which will connect with the Indian embassies and high commissioners in Europe, America, Central Asia and Australia.

Industrialists and exporters were called at the meeting for suggestions and feedback.

Sunil Parihar, independent director of Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), said, “The tradition of organising international expo started in Jodhpur and hence people will contribute with heart and soul to make it successful.”

20221107-231203