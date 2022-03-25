WORLD

Int’l labour organisation elects new Chief

NewsWire
0
56

Gilbert F. Houngbo from Togo will be the next Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the organisation has announced.

He was elected by the UN agency’s Governing Body, comprising representatives of governments, workers and employers during their meeting in Geneva on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Houngbo, former Prime Minister of Togo, will be the 11th head of the agency, and the first African to hold the post.

His five-year term will begin on October 1, 2022. The current Director-General, Guy Ryder, from the UK, has held the office since 2012.

Four other candidates from the Republic of Korea, South Africa, France and Australia participated in the elections.

Founded in 1919, the ILO has the mandate to promote decent work for all. It has 187 member states.

20220326-042202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘I am here’: Ukraine President posts defiant video

    Kuwait tightens travel restrictions

    S.Africa to implement stricter Covid regulations

    Iraq extends curfew for 2 weeks