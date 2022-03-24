INDIA

Int’l news agency journo found dead at B’luru flat, family suspects foul play

A woman journalist, employed with an international news agency, was found dead in her Bengaluru flat under suspicious circumstances and an investigation has been launched, police said on Thursday.

Sruthi Narayanan, 35, who hails from Kasaragod in Kerala, was found hanging in her flat on Wednesday.

She was married to Aneesh, also from Kerala, for five years and police claim that the couple had a strained relationship. At the time of her death, her husband was in Kerala, police said.

However, Sruthi’s parents and relatives suspected it to be a case of murder, alleging that her husband tortured her and objected to her decision of giving a portion of her income to her parents.

The family has also alleged that her husband had installed CCTV cameras to monitor her movements, and had also made an attempt to kill her in January.

