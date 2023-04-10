The India Central Asia Foundation is organising an international seminar titled “Understanding Central Asian Perspectives on Eurasia” at the India International Centre (IIC) Annexe from April 11-13.

Today, Central Asia is caught between two conflict zones. To its West, the Russian military intervention in Ukraine has brought about fundamental shifts; a strong European geopolitical entity and Russia under stringent sanctions. To its East, an intense tension exists between China and the US over the issue of sovereignty.

Naval bases are gradually emerging the Indo-Pacific region. Both these developments have cast their shadow over Central Asia, as both are not only leading powers, but importantly flank Central Asia.

In the evolving situation, the Central Asian States are experiencing a sense of vulnerability in terms of security and absence of economic interaction. The moot question is, how will the strengthened strategic partnership between Russia and China impact on Central Asia.

At the economic level, the Central Asian States are keen to engage with countries in the southern direction in trade and transit.

However, their land locked status is a huge connectivity impediment/challenge. At the regional level, the issues at stake are regional cooperation, seeking solutions to migration, trans-boundary river issues and achieving a higher technological level. India has deep interests; strategic, security, economic and reviving its age old cultural heritage in its strategic neighbourhood.

Hence, India has initiated a proactive policy and diplomacy in Central Asia with emphasis on secure, reliable and mutually beneficial connectivity – such as through the Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (NSTC) connecting the Eurasian landmass and Central Asian countries with the economies of South Asia and beyond.

It is of utmost importance to understand the evolving processes by discussing and debating these issues with experts and research scholars. Diverse views and aspects of a problem are necessary for policy makers, scholars, etc. It is from these perspectives that The India Central Asia Foundation has organised the international seminar.

