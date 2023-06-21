LIFESTYLEWORLD

Int’l tourists to Cambodia expected to surpass pre-Covid level in 2025

NewsWire
0
0

The number of international tourists to Cambodia is predicted to surpass the pre-Covid pandemic level in 2025, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a bi-annual conference of the Ministry of Tourism in Phnom Penh, Khon said the kingdom received some 2.16 million foreign visitors during the first five months of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 530 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Based on this figure, we hope to receive up to 4.6 million international tourists in 2023 and 7 million in 2025 or 2026,” he said.

In the pre-pandemic era, the Southeast Asian country recorded 6.6 million international tourists in 2019, generating $4.92 billion in revenue.

“The recovery of the tourism sector has importantly contributed to our country’s post-pandemic economic growth, which is forecast at 5.6 per cent this year,” he added.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia’s economy, in addition to garment export, agriculture and construction, as well as real estate.

20230621-152802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Expert shares immigration-friendly countries for Indian students

    Delhiites feeling the ‘December heat’ wait for cold days

    Jeremy Renner shares note from his nephew as he recuperates

    Ayushmann Khurrana starts shooting for ‘Doctor G’