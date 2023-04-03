LIFESTYLEWORLD

Int'l tourists to Cambodia's famed Angkor up sharply in Q1

Cambodia’s famed Angkor Archeological Park received 236,341 foreign tourists in the first quarter of 2023, up almost 11 times from 19,840 in the same period last year, an official statement said on Monday.

The ancient park earned $11.1 million in revenue from ticket sales during the January-March period this year, up over 12 folds from only 815,575 dollars in the same period last year, said the state-owned Angkor Enterprise’s statement.

In this March alone, the park welcomed 79,390 foreigners, making $3.74 million in revenue from ticket sales, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Ministry of Tourism’s Secretary of State Top Sopheak told Xinhua: “We believe that more foreign tourists will come to Cambodia, especially to the Angkor, in coming years as many airlines have resumed their flights to the kingdom.”

Located in northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archeological Park, inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage List in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian nation.

