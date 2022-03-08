Int’l Women’s Day: ASI Delhi organises discussion on ‘gender equality’

The Delhi Circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) organised a discussion on gender equality on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022.

According to ASI, a wide range of topics were discussed during the program — Gender Equality For A Sustainable Tomorrow — at Purana Qila in the national capital.

Acclaimed Kathak Dancers Padmashree Nalinil Asthana and Padmashree Kamalini Asthana, Paramjeet Kaur – Advocate and Social Activist, Alka Michael – Associate Professor, Department of History, Gargi College and Supreme Court Advocate Sumitra Choudhary shared their thoughts on the topic.

The panellists discussed the way pandemic novel coronavirus impacted a woman’s life and the challenges it has been posing for a woman from the past two years.

Apart from Covid-19, the panellists discussed several other topics including challenges faced by marginalised sections of women, gender equality and some contemporary issues related to the overall development of women.During the program a workshop on self defence was also organised.

Earlier, the entry into all centrally protected monuments was made free of cost for all visitors on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The ASI had announced that no entry fee would be charged from any visitor, both domestic and foreign.

Notably, it was for the first time that men were allowed a free entry at all the ticketed monuments of the ASI, including the Taj Mahal on the occasion of international women’s day on Tuesday. Hitherto only women were allowed free entry on this occasion.

