INDIA

‘Intolerant calls to retract tweet’, AK Anthony’s son quits Congress

Senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil K Antony on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party and said there were “intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech”.

Taking to Twitter, Anil K Antony said: “I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on.”

He was the national coordinator of the Congress’ social media cell.

In his resignation letter, Anil K Antony said: “Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress — as the Convener of KPCC Digital Media, and as the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell.

“I would like to thank everyone, especially the Kerala state leadership, and Dr. Shashi Tharoor, along with countless party workers, who had wholeheartedly supported and guided me at various times, during my brief period here.

“I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don’t have much common ground.

“I would prefer to continue my other professional endeavours without being fed this negativity, and being involved in these destructive narratives, many against the very core interests of India. These I strongly believe will end up in the dustbin of history with time.”

In tweet, that he referred to in his Wednesday’s post, was: “Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in placing views of BBC, a (UK) state sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty.”

