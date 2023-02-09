INDIALIFESTYLE

Introducing Gentlemen’s Crew

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANSlife) After launching some of the country’s most loved brands Nykaa, now presents another portfolio with Gentlemen’s Crew. A range of personal grooming products for men that combine power-packed ingredients with nature’s finest offerings.

Gentlemen’s Crew launches with a robust portfolio of everyday essentials such as deodorants, beard-care, and hair styling ranges. Committed to being a brand that stands for more than just its product offering, it seeks to build a community for the modern man – encouraging an open dialogue on individual grooming choices sans judgment or censure.

The entire product line is formulated with the ‘power of two’ philosophy that provides expert-level grooming with supreme care and nourishment. Launching with an Argan and Tea Tree range, Gentlemen’s Crew currently offers products for beard-grooming and hair styling. For the body, the brand has introduced high-performing deodorants in three refreshing scents that remain active for 48 hours and are stain and irritation free.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Gupta, Executive Vice President, Nykaa Brands, says: “The male grooming sector is rapidly evolving, and consumers are willing to adopt more sophisticated care regimes that are in line with their skin and hair goals. Gentlemen’s Crew is rooted in research and formulated to empower men with the most relevant grooming choices to help them look and feel their best. We’re launching with what we believe are the most popular categories – beard care, hair styling and scents, and we look forward to making Gentlemen’s Crew a vanity staple by offering an extensive portfolio suited for holistic personal care.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230209-114605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN delta districts on high alert after heavy water discharge from...

    Udaipur killing: NIA makes seventh arrest

    Don’t think Pakistan can win T20 World Cup, if Babar doesn’t...

    Lawmakers with criminal cases, crorepatis in Assam increased by over 10%:...