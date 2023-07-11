The Army said on Tuesday that it has foiled a major infiltration bid on the line of control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district during which one intruding terrorist was killed.

“Alert troops of the Indian Army on the night of July 10 foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC in an operation,” Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said in a statement.

“On 10 July midnight, the Indian Army deployed along the LoC in Naushera observed suspicious movement of a group of terrorists moving from across the LoC towards their own side. Heavy and accurate fire was brought down on the terrorists.

“One terrorist was seen falling to the side, while two others who were injured, were seen taking cover into the jungle. The area of operation being broken ground, having thick jungle and foliage, with inclement weather, the terrorists hid themselves in the jungle. Additional troops were moved in, and the area was cordoned off,” the statement added.

The Army officer said that during the search operation lasting over two days in an area which is heavily mined in inclement weather conditions, the body of one terrorist who was neutralized, was recovered with weapons and war-like stores.

“Possibly, other injured terrorists, taking advantage of the forest foliage, managed to move back across the LoC. Major war-like stores were recovered, including one AK 47 Rifle, three AK magazines with 175 rounds, one 9 mm pistol, two magazines with 15 rounds, four hand grenades, communication equipment, large quantity of eatables and clothing for sustenance. By their quick action, the alert Indian Army have eliminated a major infiltration bid, which was aimed to disturb the peace in Rajouri district,” he said.

2023071137463