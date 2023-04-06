INDIA

Intruder rapes minor in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an intruder who had entered an under-construction building in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area with the intention of robbery, a police official said on Thursday, adding that the perpetrator has been arrested.

According to the police, the girl’s parents, who worked as labourers at the building, were not present at the time of the incident which occurred on Tuesday. They had gone to collect their wages.

Taking advantage of their absence, the accused entered the under-construction building to loot valuables.

“The intruder then saw the victim and her 18-year-old sister alone and threatened them with a knife. He then took the victim to a secluded spot in the building where he allegedly raped her,” the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway.

20230406-102403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man dies as prank goes wrong in UP’ Kanpur

    Himachal Cabinet gives consent to drone policy

    Sanjay Raut to join ED probe on July 1 in Patra...

    2 terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K’s Pulwama (Ld)