‘Ozark’ and ‘Inventing Anna’ actor Julia Garner seems to the one leading the race to headline Madonna’s biopic which is reportedly being directed by the pop icon herself.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Julia Garner has earned this opportunity to lead the biopic after going through a rigorous process of choreography and training with Madonna’s choreographer along with reading and singing sessions with Madonna herself.

Julia Garner was one of many other noted celebrities who were in the race and were put through these months long process. These names include Odessa Young, Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie among others.

In October 2021, Madonna candidly admitted her reasons for being hands on with her biopic. She said, “The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men.”

She had said this when she made an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. The movie is being set up by Universal Pictures, and is believed to be following the early days of the pop artist and queen of “reinvention”.

Madonna, the Grammy award winner is directing her own life’s story and she is doing so with a script that has been penned by Erin Cressida Wilson. Amy Pascal is attached to the movie as a producer for the Universal Pictures biopic, which given that it’s based on Madonna’s life will be a musical story.

Work wise, actor Julia Garner was seen in the Netflix series, ‘Ozark’ for which she even won two Emmys. Her recent work credit is Shonda Rhimes’ streamer series, ‘Inventing Anna’. Besides these, Garner was a part of ‘Grandma’ and ‘The Assistant’. Currently, she is filming for Paramount’s thriller project, ‘Apartment 7A’.