BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Invest in Goa and be partners in industrial growth: CM

NewsWire
0
0

Stating that Goa prefers to encourage eco-friendly industries, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday called upon the investors to invest in the state and be partners in industrial growth.

Sawant was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Invest-Goa 2022’ summit. Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, state Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho, and state IT Minister Rohan Khaunte were present on the occasion, among others.

Sawant said that Goa has the required logistics to set up ventures in the industrial area.

“We have good connectivity by way of road, rail and air to cater to the needs of the industries. Hence I appeal to the investors to set up their ventures and make Goa a preferred investment destination,” he said.

Sawant also urged the investors to be partner in Goa’s industrial growth.

Stating that Goa has all the required infrastructure for industrial growth, Godinho said, “Let’s grow together to boost the nation’s economy.”

Prabhu said Goa has its own industrial policy which is investor-friendly.

“Goa is the best place for investment and this is the right time to be in Goa,” Prabhu said.

Khaunte said, “The government is looking at industrial growth wherein IT has a pivotal role to play in making Goa a preferred destination for industries.”

20221007-233206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DGCA proposes amendments to AOP to operate non-scheduled passenger flights

    India Cements PAT at Rs 76 crore, increases capacity utilisation

    Goa-Mumbai Indigo plane aborts take-off after snag

    RBI expected to go for cumulative rate rise of 125bps in...