Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Nityanand Rai on Thursday said that investigation and prosecution are the pillars of the rule of law. Therefore, it is necessary to lay emphasis on investigation and prosecution to establish the rule of law.

Rai was speaking after inaugurating the third National Conference of Heads of Investigative Agencies in Jaipur.

He added that the state-of-the-art technology and mutual coordination were important to empower the police. With the changing nature of crime, the use of latest techniques had become necessary for the police, he said.

The minister added that the police was also the caretaker of peace and harmony in the country.

In such a situation, it was the need of the hour to strengthen the police intellectually, physically and organisationally, and transform it into a smart force, Rai said.

He added that the Indian government was constantly making efforts to modernise the police. The government had approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme of more than Rs 26,000 crore between 2021 to 2026 to modernise the police forces.

He said that the active contribution of the police in our day-to-day life makes our life comfortable.

The work done by the police during Covid-19 had created a positive image of them among the people, he added.

Rai said that it was necessary to prepare the police to deal with chemical and biological disasters.

20230105-160605