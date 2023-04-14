BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Investment and speculative demand take silver prices higher

NewsWire
0
0

Increased investment and speculative demand are the reasons for silver’s price increase and it is expected to continue, said an analyst.

“Silver has outperformed gold in the last three weeks. Higher investment and speculative demand are the reasons for the price increase,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities, HDFC Securities told IANS.

He said the May futures price at MCX India was Rs 77,010/kg.

“Silver is giving better returns than gold and hence investors are putting their money on this metal. Though 70 per cent of silver is used in industrial production, still the returns are good,” Jayantilal Challani, President, Madras Jewellers and Diamond Merchants Association and a partner in Challani Jewellry Mart told IANS.

Challani said the silver price was Rs 77 per gram on Thursday and Rs 79 on Friday.

The retail price will be about Rs 83/gram.

20230414-161003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dredging Corporation MD claimed to be MBA from institute which does...

    Adani Ports to enhance capacity of Bengal’s Haldia dock

    How Blockchain-based CBDC and crypto are different (IANS Explainer)

    AI adoption to add $500 bn to India’s GDP by 2025:...