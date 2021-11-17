The Rajasthan pavilion at the 40th India International Trade Fair (IITF) has set up a dedicated investment gallery this year.

While complimenting the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ theme of the IITF, it is also attracting investors towards another mega international event, ‘Invest Rajasthan’ which is to be hosted by Rajasthan Government on January 24-25, 2022.

Officials from the state government’s investment and industrial development agencies, BIP and RIICO, present at the gallery, have been drawing the interest of the visitors towards the immense investment opportunities and friendly policies of the Rajasthan government.

“Rajasthan is an emerging global investment destination and Invest Rajasthan will be a milestone in this direction. The vast mineral and natural resources are being complemented with a robust policy and infrastructure framework in the state. The Rajasthan pavilion at the IITF is reflecting this new progressive face of the state,” said Archana Singh, Commissioner, Industries and Commerce, Government of Rajasthan.

Acclaimed for its rich heritage and culture, Rajasthan is showcasing its technological advancements and modern developments at the ongoing IITF at Pragati Maidan Delhi. In addition to the investment gallery, the Rajasthan pavilion reflects upon the state’s achievement in the wind, solar and hybrid energy; agriculture technology, technical education, and modern architecture and infrastructure developments such as Jaipur Metro. The state’s effective handling and management of Covid pandemic is also being highlighted at the venue.

The upcoming HPCL Rajasthan oil refinery and petrochemical complex, development of new investment zones and expansion of infrastructures such as piped gas supply and Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor are redefining the industrial scenario of Rajasthan.

