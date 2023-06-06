The Consul General of the Netherlands in Bengaluru Ewout de Wit on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and held discussions.

Noting that Karnataka has an investor-friendly ecosystem that helps the economy to grow, and ample skilled manpower and good law and order conditions, the diplomat said that The Netherlands has invested a substantial amount in the state, amounting to a total of 9 per cent.

De Wit said that The Netherlands has a special interest in industries such as sustainable energy, electronics, semiconductor and other innovative areas.

He said that the Prime Minister of The Netherlands is expected to visit India in September and will also visit Bengaluru. On this occasion, the delegation of entrepreneurs is keen to discuss investment in various sectors with the state, he added.

Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka is a leading state in industrialisation, and in IT, BT sectors, the state is in top position.

Karnataka being a peaceful state with availability of skilled human resource makes it an excellent destination for investment, he said and assured all cooperation to Dutch companies in the state. He also asserted that the government will not allow law and order situation to deteriorate.

Commissioner of Commerce and Industries Gunjan Krishna was also present at the meeting.

