Former Health Secretary CK Mishra holds the investment in public health an important health agenda for India as the nation enters its 75th year of Independence.

He said: “This is the time for India to cheer as we have achieved substantial growth in Mother Mortality Rates, Polio Eradication, Infant Mortality Rate, and others at the time of stepping into the 75th year of Independence.

“But India should move towards eradicating the non-communicable diseases also,” said Mishra.

Emphasising the issue of investment in public health, he said that increasing spending on health is not an overnight task, but we can achieve it gradually with proper investment.

Health is a state subject and the Centre should strengthen states with adequate funds to ensure quality healthcare at doorsteps.

He said that India should now move towards achieving 2.5 per cent of GDP spending on the health sector which was underlined in 2017-18.

While talking to IANS, Mishra opined for a universal healthcare system that could ensure affordable quality treatment to all, on the lines of the National Digital Health Mission under which all Indian would get a unique health ID.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission on Independence Day, under which all Indian would get a unique health ID.

On Covid, he said that pandemic is not confined to India only, it is a global outbreak and hence we can’t call it as a health crisis.

However, he said that preparing in advance for another one can save us from disaster.

