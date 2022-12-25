The Department of Science and Technology’s investment into the S&T system got more than doubled in the last 8 years from about Rs 2,900 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 6,002 crore in 2022-23, officials said.

The Department said that India occupies 3rd rank in terms of number of PhDs awarded in Science and Engineering (S&E) — nearly 25,000, after the US and China, and India ranks 3rd globally in terms of number of startups (77,000) and in terms of number of Unicorns (107) in the world.

A statement said that India registered a massive jump in its global ranking of Global Innovation Index (GII) from 81st in the year 2015 to 40th in 2022 among 130 economies of the world.

India ranks 2nd among 34 lower middle-income economies as and as 1st among 10 Central and Southern Asian economies in terms of GII.

India ranks third among the most attractive investment destinations for technology transactions in the world.

The Gross Expenditure on R&D (GERD) has increased more than three times in the last 10 years.

Women’s participation in extramural R&D has also doubled in the last 9 years.

India is ranked 9th in terms of resident patent filing.

The National Supercomputing Mission launched during 2015 has been boosting the national high performance computing infrastructure with 4 entry level and 15 mid-level systems with 24PF compute capacity systems deployed in various institutions across the country.

The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems launched at a total outlay of Rs 3,660 crore during December 2018 has been boosting technology development in cyber-physical domains such as AI, robotics, IOT through research and innovation hubs.

The mission has created 25 Technology Innovation Hubs (TIHs) at reputed academic institutes across the country which working towards achieving the mission objectives.

20221225-203801