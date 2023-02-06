BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Investment worth $12.1 tn needed in oil and gas sector by 2045: OPEC Secy General

NewsWire
0
0

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais on Monday said that by 2045, an investment of $12 trillion is needed in the oil and gas sector, which suffers from chronic underinvestment.

Addressing a ministerial session during the India Energy Week which began here, Ghais said that while energy security is important, meeting growing demand is equally important.

“A balanced approach is right for energy security. When we speak about energy security, it is always about production, capacity and supply. However there is a situation of demand also,” he said.

Citing example of India, the OPEC Secretary General said that it is a classic example of exponential demand as it’s economy is set to double by 2030.

In this context he said that OPEC believes that all forms of energy are required for countries like India.

The OPEC, Ghais added, is not against energy transition, but it believes that transition should be done by reducing emissions.

“We need to work together to achieve this in a just manner,” he said.

20230206-194202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Future Retail independent directors ask CCI to stop Amazon from perpetuating...

    Encouraged by discussion between key stakeholders in food ecosystem: Swiggy

    ‘Criminal conspiracy’: Lawyer moves SC seeking a probe into Hindenburg report

    Savin Communication, India’s first PR-tech company, talks about effective tools to...