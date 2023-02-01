Healthy living is the key for a society or country to progress, and investments made by individuals or by the governments in this direction are expected to yield appreciable returns with time.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2023-24 is being seen as an affirmative step forward towards building a progressive India.

Speaking about the allocations made by the Finance Minister, healthcare practitioners and healthcare providers have given a thumbs up. They feel that certain initiatives taken up will help transform India for the better.

“Prevention is better than cure is the fundamental mantra any progressive society must follow. I personally welcome the government in general and the Finance Minister in particular for the investments proposed to be made into development of millet production and consumption in the country. Announcement to support replacing old ambulances with modern non-polluting vehicles is also a welcome move,” said Dr. Kishore B. Reddy, MD, Amor Hospital.

“Mission to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2047, setting up 157 new nursing colleges, along with encouraging investments in the pharmaceutical sector will surely help rural India in a big way. Dealing with health concerns of rural India continues to be a focus area of this Government and I welcome the decisions taken in this direction,” said DVS Soma Raju, Executive Director, SLG Hospitals.

“The Finance Minister’s decision to encourage investments into sectors which will aid rural development is a welcome move. While India is a nation driven on the ‘envy to other nations’ energy of our youth, we are also a nation of experienced people. The government’s decisions like investments made to replace old ambulances and encouraging investments into Pharma sectors will help in developing geriatric care in the country,” said Dr. Rampapa Rao, Chairman, Ucchvas Rehabilitation.

“Increase in Income Tax slabs is a welcome move that will encourage people to make investments into personal healthcare like maybe joining fitness sessions, or undergoing elective health procedures. I welcome the Finance Minister’s Union Budget 2023-24 and feel it is the right step towards building a progressive India,” said Dr. Hemanth Kaukuntla, CEO, Century Hospital.

