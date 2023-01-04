Featuring one of its investors and brand ambassador cricketer M.S. Dhoni, drone-as-a-service (DAAS) player Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday launched its digital brand film #KhetonKeKaptan.

Conceptualised by Garuda Aerospace’s brand team and jointly produced with Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, the film #KhetonKeKaptan illustrates the need of farmers in their daily lives and how Garuda drones can help farmers with pesticide spraying, surveillance, and mapping while saving water and time as well as loans and subsidies for drones.

Last year, Dhoni had signed up with Garuda Aerospace as an investor and brand ambassador. The details of the deal were not disclosed.

Speaking on the launch of the brand film, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said: “Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace and former Captain of the Indian Cricket team salutes the farmers as they are the future. The brand film #KhetonKeKaptan highlights how farmers can enhance their quality of living and farming by using Garuda Kisan Drones. He urges that every farmer is the captain of their farm.”

Last week Garuda Aerospace became the first-ever drone company to get dual DGCA approvals for both Drone Manufacturing Type Certificate and Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO).

20230104-121404