BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Investor-cum-brand ambassador Dhoni promotes Garuda Kisan drones

NewsWire
0
0

Featuring one of its investors and brand ambassador cricketer M.S. Dhoni, drone-as-a-service (DAAS) player Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday launched its digital brand film #KhetonKeKaptan.

Conceptualised by Garuda Aerospace’s brand team and jointly produced with Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, the film #KhetonKeKaptan illustrates the need of farmers in their daily lives and how Garuda drones can help farmers with pesticide spraying, surveillance, and mapping while saving water and time as well as loans and subsidies for drones.

Last year, Dhoni had signed up with Garuda Aerospace as an investor and brand ambassador. The details of the deal were not disclosed.

Speaking on the launch of the brand film, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said: “Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace and former Captain of the Indian Cricket team salutes the farmers as they are the future. The brand film #KhetonKeKaptan highlights how farmers can enhance their quality of living and farming by using Garuda Kisan Drones. He urges that every farmer is the captain of their farm.”

Last week Garuda Aerospace became the first-ever drone company to get dual DGCA approvals for both Drone Manufacturing Type Certificate and Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO).

20230104-121404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

    Oil India shares surge 10% as global crude prices touch multi-year...

    CPEC provides opportunities for Pakistan to strengthen connectivity, national economy: expert

    Passengers of cancelled Srinagar flights not to pay extra: AAI