INDIA

Invoke ‘Jai Bhavani’, ‘Jai Shivaji’ while voting, Thackeray to Marathis in Karnataka

NewsWire
0
0

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to Karnataka voters to utter the name of “Jai Bajrangbali”, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged the Marathi voters to invoke “Jai Bhavani” and “Jai Shivaji” while casting their votes.

Reacting to Modi’s statements, the Shiv Sena-UBT President said that when his father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had sought votes in the name of Hindutva in 1987, his voting rights were taken away for six years in 1999 with effect from 1995 by the Election Commission.

“If the country’s PM is promoting Hinduism, then the voting rules may have been changed now… The Marathi-speaking people of Karnataka should say ‘Jai Bhavani’, aJai Shivaji’ and then vote for the candidates of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES),” Thackeray said.

He also frowned at the Congress for raising the issue of Bajrangbali in the elections and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong reactions to it ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

The Sena-UBT chief said the need of the hour is unity among the people who believe that there should not be a dictatorship in the country.

“Its not about defeating an individual but vanquishing the attitude. Everyone should come forth unitedly to defeat the dictatorial attitude,” declared Thackeray.

20230504-185603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World met target for protected area coverage on land: UN report

    Controversial Barrick Gold starts work on Balochistan’s Reko Diq mines

    Woman drug peddler held in Delhi

    BJP workers lathicharged during protest against Namaz room in J’Khand Assembly