IOA chief Batra requests world body to remove ban over archery association

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) With the Archery Association of India (AAI) conducting elections on January 20 and electing new office-bearers, Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has written to the World Archery President Ugur Erdener and requested him to lift the ban on AAI so that the association can start preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

In his mail to the World Archery President, Batra has written: “I am enclosing the election results of AAI Elections held in Delhi on 20th January, 2020 in the presence of WA Observer. I would personally like to request for lifting of suspension on AAI so that work can start properly for preparations for Tokyo 2020.”

Union Minister Arjun Munda was on Saturday elected President of the AAI after he beat B.V.P. Rao to the post. Munda, who enjoys the support of former president V.K. Malhotra, beat his rival Rao 34-18.

Munda’s entire panel won in the much-delayed elections and that too by comfortable margins. 26 out of 31 state associations cast their votes with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir being excluded.

Captain Abhimanyu Sindhu was elected senior Vice-President while Pramod Chandurkar became the Secretary General, beating Maha Singh 31-21. Rajendar Singh Tomar was elected Treasurer, beating Samikhya Nanda Das 34-18.

In a statement, Munda said that reversing the AAI’s suspension by World Archery will be one of the top priorities of the association. “Lifting ban of the World Archery, restoring the recognition status of the association with the Ministry of Sports, setting up more archery academies, streamlining the activities of the association, generating funds through sponsorships etc are in our priority list,” his statement read.

“Securing full quota places in women category for Tokyo Olympics, preparing Indian team for Olympics, international events and providing all necessary facilities are our priorities.”

–IANS

bbh/