IOA head Narinder Batra elected as IOC member

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOC) President Narinder Batra was on Wednesday elected a member of the International Olympic Committee, a statement said. He secured 58 votes out of 62, while four votes went against him.

The announcement was made at the IOC session in Luasanne.

Batra is the president of the Indian Olympic Association. Batra now has the rare distinction of becoming a member of the IOC while heading a National Olympic Committee as well as an international federation.

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani is also a member of the IOC and was elected as an individual member in 2016.

