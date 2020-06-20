IOA urges Oly medallists, NSFs to lead Olympic Day celebrations

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday urged the country’s Olympic medallists, Olympians, National Sports Federations and other stakeholders to lead the way in celebrating Olympic Day on June 23.

IOA President Narinder Batra said in a statement that some plans have already been shared with India’s national Olympic body. He said that there are many ways the celebrations can be undertaken amid the lockdown and social distancing rules in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are countless ways in which we can do this, even with the social-distancing restrictions in place. It could be some form of physical activity that each of us undertakes. It could even be by way of encouragement to Olympic sport. Make sure you do not breach Government guidelines when planning and pursuing your Olympic Day activity,” said Batra.

“I once again urge India’s Olympic medalists and Olympians to lead the celebrations. I am sure that National Sports Federations of Olympic sport and State Olympic Associations will not lag in encouraging their athletes and support staff to participate in Olympic Day Activity. It would be delightful to see our educational institutions get the student community involved.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has roped in badminton World champion P.V. Sindhu and Asian Games gold medal winning wrestler Vinesh Phogat for its Olympic Day celebrations. While Vinesh is featuring in a recorded compilation workout video featuring 23 different Olympians from around the world, Sindhu will be performing a live workout on Instagram with 22 other top athletes.

