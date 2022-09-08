The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board on Thursday issued a final warning to resolve the ongoing internal disputes, governance shortcomings and continuing court cases due to which the elections, to be held in December 2021, have been delayed.

Given the current situation related to the IOA, the IOC EB also decided to postpone the 140th IOC Session to be held in May-June 2023 in Mumbai to September/October 2023, the IOA informed in a press conference after its Executive Board (EB) meeting in Lausanne on Thursday.

The IOC gave the Indian Olympic Association time till the next IOC Executive Board meeting in December 2022 to put its house in order over internal squabbles, resolve issues related to governance, conduct elections according to the Olympic Charter, and also settle the various court cases before that.

In case, IOA is not able to satisfy the IOA on any or all of these counts, the IOC threatened that IOA will be suspended from the Olympic movement and its representatives will not be allowed to participate in any international competitions under the national flag and colours.

“In view of the ongoing internal disputes, governance shortcomings and continuing court cases, the EB decided to issue a final warning and consider the immediate suspension of the NOC of India at the next EB meeting in December 2022 if, by then, the NOC of India is not able to:

1. address and resolve its governance issues to the IOC’s satisfaction, in the interests of sport and the athletes; and

2. operate properly through its governing bodies, i.e. the Executive Committee and General Assembly, and fulfill its obligations, in particular by holding its quadrennial elections in accordance with the Olympic Charter,” the IOC said in a statement released after the EB meeting.

“In view of the uncertain situation, the IOC Session due to take place in Mumbai in May 2023, has been postponed until September/October 2023. Depending on the decisions taken during its next meeting in December 2022 relating to the NOC of India, the IOC EB will decide as to whether the IOC Session in 2023 should be maintained in India or be relocated,” the IOC said.

In order to agree on a constructive solution and establish a roadmap leading to NOC elections, the IOC will organise a joint meeting with all parties concerned later this month in Lausanne.

