IOC restates sanctions against Russia, Belarus

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) responded to the remarks of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) president Stanislav Pozdnyakov, reaffirming its stance on sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian state and governments.

“The sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian state and governments are not negotiable,” an IOC spokesperson was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

“They have been unanimously confirmed by the recent Olympic Summit meeting on 9 December 2022. They are: No international sports events being organized or supported by an IF or NOC in Russia or Belarus. No flag, anthem, colors or any other identifications whatsoever of these countries being displayed at any sports event or meeting, including the entire venue. No Russian and Belarusian government or state official should be invited to or accredited for any international sports event or meeting,” the spokesman added.

Pozdnyakov welcomed moves by the IOC last week to allow Russian athletes to participate its competitions after the IOC said “a pathway for athletes’ participation in competition under strict conditions should therefore be further explored.”

In the meantime, the ROC head was against “additional conditions” imposed on Russian athletes.

“Russians must participate exactly on the same conditions as all other athletes. Any additional conditions or criteria are unwelcome, especially any that have political overtones, which are completely unacceptable for the Olympic movement,” he told Russian news agencies ealier on Tuesday.

