LIFESTYLEWORLD

IOM warns of drought-induced impact in Horn of Africa

NewsWire
0
0

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has warned of the impact of the drought in the Horn of Africa region.

“Following a historic fifth consecutive failed rainy season in the Horn of Africa, more than 36 million people have been affected by the drought in the region, of which more than two million people have been forced to leave their homes in search of life-saving assistance,” the IOM said in its latest East and Horn of Africa Drought Response Situation Report issued late Monday.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) last week warned that catastrophic consequences of the multi-year drought will continue in 2023 in the Horn of Africa region, leaving communities in urgent need of assistance, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a new seasonal forecast, below-normal rainfall is expected in most parts of the region over the next three months, the WMO said in a statement issued last Wednesday.

“Should this happen, it would be an unprecedented sixth poor season for the worst hit countries — Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.”

The WMO said the current drought began with the poor performance of the October-December 2020 rains and has since deepened with all four subsequent seasons also performing poorly. A persistent La Nina event has had a key influence.

20230228-183003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oti Mabuse replaces Rita Ora on ‘The Masked Singer’

    Unable to afford transport, K’taka man carries wife’s body on shoulder

    Seth Rogen to play Steven Spielberg’s favourite uncle

    Scheduled Caste employees in Hry to get reservation in promotion