Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday said it would launch the Hyundai IONIQ5 as the battery electric vehicle (BEV) built on the electric global modular platform (E-GMP).

“Our Electric Mobility campaign in India began in 2019 with the launch of India’s first Electric SUV, the Hyundai KONA Electric. As we continue to challenge possibilities and dynamics of mobility, our pursuit of innovation is perfectly reflected in the E-GMP. With the introduction of E-GMP to India, we will be able to provide customers with advanced battery electric vehicles, derived from a platform that is modular, scalable and versatile,” Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, said.

Driving the pump-to-plug revolution, Hyundai will pioneer the development of future electric vehicles with this dedicated BEV platform that is now coming to India with the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

According to Hyundai, the E-GMP platform comprises of vehicle chassis that includes the battery, motor and power electric system.

The battery system features an advanced battery pack offering high range, while the bi-directional charging plug allows the high-voltage battery to power various electronic appliances.

The E-GMP also features an integrated charging control unit (ICCU) that charges both the high-voltage battery as well as auxiliary battery.

With modularisation and standardisation, different vehicles with various body types can be developed, the company added.

