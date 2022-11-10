BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

IONIQ5 to be Hyundai’s first model for India under new platform

NewsWire
0
0

Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday said it would launch the Hyundai IONIQ5 as the battery electric vehicle (BEV) built on the electric global modular platform (E-GMP).

“Our Electric Mobility campaign in India began in 2019 with the launch of India’s first Electric SUV, the Hyundai KONA Electric. As we continue to challenge possibilities and dynamics of mobility, our pursuit of innovation is perfectly reflected in the E-GMP. With the introduction of E-GMP to India, we will be able to provide customers with advanced battery electric vehicles, derived from a platform that is modular, scalable and versatile,” Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, said.

Driving the pump-to-plug revolution, Hyundai will pioneer the development of future electric vehicles with this dedicated BEV platform that is now coming to India with the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

According to Hyundai, the E-GMP platform comprises of vehicle chassis that includes the battery, motor and power electric system.

The battery system features an advanced battery pack offering high range, while the bi-directional charging plug allows the high-voltage battery to power various electronic appliances.

The E-GMP also features an integrated charging control unit (ICCU) that charges both the high-voltage battery as well as auxiliary battery.

With modularisation and standardisation, different vehicles with various body types can be developed, the company added.

20221110-151206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India Pay-TV industry revenues to grow at 7% CAGR over 2020-25

    CarTrade makes weak stock market debut, lists below issue price

    JSW Cement partners with Yalochat for conversational commerce

    FPIs pull out net investment of Rs 5,689 cr in July