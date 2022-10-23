SCI-TECHWORLD

iOS 16.1 brings Fitness+ support without an Apple Watch

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has announced to bring Fitness+ service to all the iPhone users with iOS 16.1, even if they do not have an Apple Watch.

With iOS 16.1, Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness application.

Starting from October 24, it will be available in all 21 countries where the service is offered, the company said in a blogpost.

The entire service, which includes more than 3,000 studio-style exercises and meditations guided by a diverse and inclusive staff of trainers, will be available to iPhone users.

Additionally, users will see trainer instructions and interval timing on-screen, and progress on their Move ring will be tracked using estimated calories burn.

After signing up, users can access Fitness+ on their iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Subscribers to Fitness+ without an Apple TV can stream exercises or meditations on supported third-party devices using AirPlay, the company said.

Recently, the tech giant had announced to roll out iOS 16.1 update with new features, including ‘Live Activities’, ‘Clean Energy Charging’ and more.

iOS 16.1 allow users to delete the Wallet app for the first time. But deleting the Wallet app means many features will not be available, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and Apple Card.

The new update also supports ‘Matter’, a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms.

20221023-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apps to ask your permission to send notifications in Android 13

    Xiaomi 12 series unlikely to feature under-display camera

    Swiggy to infuse Rs 5,250 Cr in quick grocery service Instamart

    How smartphone brands can fight online infringement