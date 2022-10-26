SCI-TECHWORLD

iOS 16.2 to let users report unintentional Emergency SOS activations

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple has released the first iOS 16.2 beta to developers, the next iOS update, that will allow users to send a report to the company when Emergency SOS has been triggered unintentionally.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple’s iOS 16.2 beta now asks users for feedback when cancelling Emergency SOS mode. A notification appears that opens the Feedback Assistant so Apple can receive data about what happened.

“Did you intentionally trigger Emergency SOS on your iPhone?” the message reads.

Apple introduced a new feature that sends feedback after cancelling Emergency SOS in response to last month’s “Wall Street Journal” report which reported that Crash Detection had accidentally called emergency services when iPhone and Apple Watch users were riding roller coasters.

However, the report was later updated to clarify that users were actually accidentally triggering Emergency SOS by pressing the device’s buttons.

Emergency SOS is a feature which was introduced years ago in iOS devices that lets users quickly call emergency services by simply holding down the iPhone’s buttons for a few seconds.

With iPhone 14, Emergency SOS has been combined with Crash Detection, which employs the iPhone’s sensors to detect car crashes and automatically call emergency services.

Furthermore, iOS 16.2 introduces the new Freeform app, which allows users to simultaneously write and draw on a collaborative canvas.

20221026-131204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google’s ‘Compatibility Test Suite’ gets new developer-powered module

    Cloud adoption can add $380 bn to India’s GDP, create 14...

    This is how Google aims to protect your privacy in ad-filled...

    Parag Agrawal explains why a ‘lame-duck’ CEO will keep changing Twitter