Tech giant Apple has released iOS 16.3, the third major update to the iOS 16 operating system (OS), which features security keys for Apple ID, new HomePod support, bug fixes, and much more.

On compatible iPhones and iPads, iOS 16.3 can be downloaded over-the-air by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update, reports MacRumors.

However, due to high demand, it can take a few minutes for the updates to reach every user.

The new update introduces security keys for Apple ID which will allow users for physical two-factor authentication instead of the digital two-factor authentication used for Apple ID logins.

Moreover, the update features a new Unity wallpaper, along with support for the second-generation HomePod.

With the iOS 16.3 update, the tech giant has also fixed bugs that caused horizontal lines to temporarily appear on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and a bug that resulted in the Home Lock Screen widget not accurately displaying Home appliacation status.

The first iOS 16 OS came out in September last year and iOS 16.3 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.2, an update that featured the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection and more, the report said.

