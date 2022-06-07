Apple has previewed the latest iOS 16, along with 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 and it also confirmed that public betas of these OS’ will be available in July through the company’s testing website.

The tech giant said that the iOS 16 delivers the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen with new features that make it more beautiful, personal, and helpful.

“iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience iPhone,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said in a statement.

“We have reimagined how the Lock Screen looks and works with exciting new features that make it more personal and helpful,” he added.

With iOS 16, the company has introduced iCloud Shared Photo Library for families, streamlined communication through new capabilities in Messages and Mail, and harnessed enhanced intelligence with updates to Live Text and Visual Look Up.

Users can also create Lock Screens using their favourite emoji or colour combinations. With multiple Lock Screens, users can switch between their favourites with just a swipe.

Live Activities is a new feature that helps users stay on top of things that are happening in real-time, such as a sports game, workout, ride-share, or food delivery order, right from the Lock Screen.

Siri has added the ability to run shortcuts as soon as an app is downloaded without requiring upfront setup.

Face ID for iPhone will work in landscape in iOS 16.

Meanwhile,AiPadOS 16 introduced a new multitasking experience, new ways to collaborate with others, and new features for pro users that take advantage of the power of the M1 chip.

It has come up with an entirely new multitasking experience with Stage Manager and full external display support, new ways to collaborate via Messages, big updates to Mail and Safari, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more.

The tech giant has also previewed macOS Ventura, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, which takes the Mac experience to a whole new level.

“macOS Ventura includes powerful features and new innovations that help make the Mac experience even better,” said Federighi.

“New tools like Stage Manager make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever, and Continuity Camera brings new videoconferencing features to any Mac, including Desk View, Studio Light, and more.”

