SCI-TECHWORLD

iOS 16 to allow transfer of eSIM between iPhones via Bluetooth

NewsWire
0
0

Announced at tech giant Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, the all-new iOS 16 has introduced a new feature that allows an eSIM to be transferred between iPhones via Bluetooth while setting up cellular service.

According to MacRumors, in the Settings app on an iPhone running iOS 16, tapping on “Set up eSIM” brings up an option to transfer an eSIM and its associated phone number from another iPhone via Bluetooth.

To transfer an eSIM from another iPhone, Apple said to make sure the other iPhone is nearby, unlocked, has Bluetooth turned on, and is running iOS 16 or later.

The feature appears to be available in multiple countries, including the US and the UK, but it is only possible to complete Bluetooth transfers of eSIMs issued by carriers that support the feature.

Given that iOS 16 was only announced a few days ago and is currently in beta, carrier support may be limited right now, the report said.

Apple also continues to provide the more traditional option of setting up an eSIM by scanning a QR code provided by a carrier.

An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows users to activate a cellular plan from a carrier without having to use a physical nano-SIM card. A single eSIM is available on the iPhone XS and is newer, while all four iPhone 13 models support dual eSIMs.

The first beta of iOS 16 was seeded to developers earlier this week, and a public beta will be available in July.

The tech giant said iOS 16 will be released in the fall, at which point this new eSIM transfer feature will be available to all users.

20220610-092006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Social isolation may reduce face recognition ability: Study

    MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra moves into chief mentor role

    From landing choices to survival packets, details of Gaganyaan surface

    Chat with up to 150 friends in closed Twitter Circle soon