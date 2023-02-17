SCI-TECHWORLD

iOS devices may soon read back iMessages in sender’s voice

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has reportedly filed a new patent, indicating that the tech giant is working on converting iMessages in the sender’s voice.

The messages will likely be converted by using samples of the sender’s voice, reports AppleInsider.

“The voice model is provided to a second electronic device,” the patent mentioned.

“In some examples, a message is received from a respective user of a second electronic device,” it added.

This means that when someone sends an iMessage, they will be able to attach a voice file, which would be stored on the device.

“If this happens, the receiver will be prompted to decide if they want to receive both the message and the voice recording,” the report said.

“In response to receiving the message, a voice model of the respective user is received,” the patent explained.

“Based on the voice model, an audio output corresponding to the received message is provided,” it added.

Qiong Hi, Jiangchuan Li and David A Winarsky are the patent’s inventors.

While Winarsky is Apple’s director of text-to-speech technology, Li is a senior Siri software engineer for machine learning at Apple, and Hu formerly worked on Siri at the company, the report said.

20230217-142004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AMD’s $35 bn Xilinx deal gets nod, to go through on...

    ISRO successfully tests solid motor of its small rocket

    NFT owners have zero ownership of their digital arts: Report

    After S.Korea, India too needs law to ensure fairer app economy:...