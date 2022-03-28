SCI-TECHWORLD

iPad Pro with ‘M2’ chip, MagSafe charging may launch in Sep

NewsWire
0
0

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPad Pro with the rumoured M2 chip sometime between September and November of this year.

According to Apple tracker Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple did not launch new iPad Pros this month at its “Peek Performance” event, it is reasonable to now expect new models to arrive between September and November this year.

The upcoming iPad Pro, coming with 11-inch and 12.9-inch display versions, will be among the range of devices that Apple plans to launch later this fall.

The iPhone maker is experimenting with at least one 2022 iPad Pro prototype with MagSafe on board.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will keep the metal back and will add a large glass Apple logo. The Apple logo made of glass would be the exact point to charge with the MagSafe wireless charging.

Meanwhile, driven by strong 5G upgrades for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, Apple reached the 60 per cent sales share mark globally last year — for the first time since 2017.

The delayed launch of Apple devices in 2020 also pushed demand to 2021.

Apple, with its strong brand power, is in the best position to gain Huawei’s premium smartphone users, says a new report by Counterpoint Research.

20220328-090404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China sustains artificial sun at record 120 mn C for over...

    Tesla’s Autopilot feature being probed by German regulators: Report

    BARC develops & transfers cotton-based biodegradable oil absorbent to pvt firm

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE likely to launch on Jan 11