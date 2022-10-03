SCI-TECHWORLD

iPad’s Apple SIM can no longer be used to activate cellular plans

NewsWire
0
0

Users of Apple iPads with cellular service must either use eSIM or a new physical SIM card in order to activate a data plan for their tablet since they can no longer utilise the Apple SIM that comes with their device.

According to MacRumors, the tech giant included an Apple SIM with its cellular iPads to allow users to quickly get set up with cellular data plans from carriers, without needing to wait for a carrier’s physical SIM to be delivered for use.

However, since October 1, Apple SIM can’t be used for that task at all, the report said.

An update to an Apple support page explained that from October 1, “Apple SIM technology will no longer be available for activating new cellular data plans on iPad”.

Users are told to contact their carrier for details on activating a new plan with their device.

Apple initially included the Apple SIM in 2014, originally as a physical nano-SIM that could be placed in the SIM tray. Later, an Apple SIM was embedded into the hardware itself, along with a SIM card tray.

20221003-105005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China launches new test satellite

    Bandla takes off for space on board Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity...

    Galaxy F23 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched in India

    Master gene that can restore hearing loss discovered