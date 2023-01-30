The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has included 22 spots including top attractions like para-badminton, para-shooting, para-table tennis, para-archery, para-athletics and para-swimming for the Los Angeles Paralympic Games in 2028.

The IPC had received applications from 33 sports from which it picked 22 for the LA 2028. Following the submission of applications by International Federations in July 2022, the IPC assessed each candidate sport by the IPC Handbook and sought further clarification from applicants where needed. The IPC also worked closely with LA28 to analyse the potential impact of sports on the programme, prioritising an amazing Games experience that is fiscally and environmentally responsible.

“Following an extensive International Federation application and review process, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board has approved 22 sports for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games, the IPC informed in a release on Monday.

The 22 sports that have been approved for inclusion are para-badminton, Boccia, blind football, goalball, para-judo, para-canoe, para-equestrian, para-table tennis, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair basketball, para-archery, para-athletics, para powerlifting, sitting volleyball, para-swimming, para-rowing, shooting para-sport, para-taekwondo, para-triathlon, wheelchair rugby and para-cycling.

In accordance with the IPC Handbook, an Organising Committee of a respective Games may also propose to the IPC one or more additional events in new sports, with consideration for inclusion at the absolute discretion of the IPC Governing Board, the release said.

As part of the International Federation application process, a record 33 Para sports submitted applications to the IPC to be considered for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games. Following the full evaluation, the IPC granted LA28 the opportunity to explore the potential of including Para climbing or Para surfing, sports that have not been featured before at the Paralympic Games. Should LA28 put forward any sports for consideration, a final decision will be taken by the IPC Governing Board by the end of 2023.

Andrew Parsons, the IPC President, said: “Determining these sports for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games through the International Federation application process was a tremendously difficult job for the IPC Governing Board as we received 33 excellent applications. All International Federations who submitted applications should be congratulated on the quality of their submissions as they underline that all Para sports are getting stronger.

“The sports we have included in the LA28 Paralympic Games provide a competitive and attractive sports programme that will showcase the diversity of the Paralympic Movement.

“Under our rules for determining the sports programme, there is an option for a Games Organising Committee to propose one or more sports for inclusion in the Games for the IPC Governing Board to consider. We fully support LA28’s interest in the OCOG proposed sport process as this could be a significant contribution to drive the greater impact of the LA28 Paralympic Games while controlling cost and complexity and achieving our shared goal of cost neutrality across the LA28 budget,” Parsons was quoted as saying in the release.

Casey Wasserman, LA28’s Chairperson, said: “The LA28 Paralympic Games will be an incredible moment for elite adaptive sport against the backdrop of one of the most diverse and inclusive cities on the planet. We’re looking forward to bringing a remarkable Paralympic sports programme to life that will create an exceptional Games experience for athletes and fans. LA28 has always been about integrating the creative energy of LA into sports tradition to bring new fans into the Olympic and Paralympic Movement. As we explore potential new sports, we will consider how best to elevate the athlete and fan experience and contribute to the overall success of the Games.”

